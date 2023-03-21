Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.22 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $60.36. 3,571,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,987,137. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

