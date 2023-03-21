Jacobs & Co. CA Makes New $328,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 463 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $17.67 on Tuesday, reaching $661.23. 161,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of $712.56 and a 200-day moving average of $680.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

