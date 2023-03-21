Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 127 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. 1,474,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.