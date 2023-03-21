Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,035. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

