Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,146 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

