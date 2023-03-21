Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,024 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.48. The company had a trading volume of 481,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,011. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day moving average is $236.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

