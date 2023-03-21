Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 234 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.15. The stock had a trading volume of 219,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,495. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

