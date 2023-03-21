Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 238 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 452,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

