Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 531 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 12,673,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,245,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.