Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) to Hold

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.29) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Friday.

TI Fluid Systems stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 98.90 ($1.21). 3,893,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.40. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.50 ($2.52). The stock has a market cap of £514.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9,890.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

