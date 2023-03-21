Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $146,902.88 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00031237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00201692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,327.95 or 0.99951247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01112094 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,328.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

