Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.89 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $148,421.84 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00031408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00197495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,942.92 or 1.00053335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01059419 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $140,166.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.