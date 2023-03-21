JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,366,342 shares in the company, valued at $169,794,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,366,342 shares in the company, valued at $169,794,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,554 shares of company stock worth $5,272,531 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

