JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,366,342 shares in the company, valued at $169,794,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,366,342 shares in the company, valued at $169,794,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,554 shares of company stock worth $5,272,531 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

