John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.55

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.55 and last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 6197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%.

In other news, Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

