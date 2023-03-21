John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $238,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 341,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 589,679 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

