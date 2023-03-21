John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. 2,977,643 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

