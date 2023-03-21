John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 96,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.28. 293,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,342. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

