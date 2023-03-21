John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 956,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $272.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

