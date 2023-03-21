JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €26.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:SDF traded down €0.18 ($0.19) on Tuesday, hitting €19.31 ($20.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a one year high of €36.45 ($39.19).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

