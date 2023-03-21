JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CERE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

