JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 456 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 458 ($5.62). 275,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 228,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463 ($5.69).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £704.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 474.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 464.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

In other JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust news, insider Sally Macdonald bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £1,984.75 ($2,437.37). In other JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust news, insider Sally Macdonald bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £1,984.75 ($2,437.37). Also, insider Sally Duckworth bought 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £14,917.44 ($18,319.34). Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

