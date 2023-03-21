JUNO Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. JUNO has a market capitalization of $68.17 million and $215,861.10 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00362552 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,414.38 or 0.26351537 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010292 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,868,177 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.