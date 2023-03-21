Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.18. 441,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,605,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

