Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $323.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.69.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

KRTX opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.20. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,635,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

