Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. CWM LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

