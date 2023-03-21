Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $285.95 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $285.95 million and $9.27 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00363918 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,400.97 or 0.26450847 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010331 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,416,346,263 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,407,434,879.68729. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01704115 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,397,531.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

