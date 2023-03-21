KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Up 8.1%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 16,832,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 19,410,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

