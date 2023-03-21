KILT Protocol Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $46,564,134,596,590.80 billion and $48,845.13 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

