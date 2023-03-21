Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Down 3%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.14. 2,882,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,112,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.