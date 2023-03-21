KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Tops $0.0983

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 23% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $3,408.29 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00361584 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.21 or 0.26281160 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010265 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09177276 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,178.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.