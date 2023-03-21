KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.17 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.17 million and $3,085.37 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09177276 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,178.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

