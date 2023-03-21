KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) vs. Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Financial Survey

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 21.84% 10.07% 3.44% Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KNOT Offshore Partners and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

KNOT Offshore Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 199.23%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $268.58 million 0.65 $53.01 million $1.73 2.99 Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.08 -$2.27 billion ($5.41) -2.29

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KNOT Offshore Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.