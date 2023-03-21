Komodo Market Cap Hits $32.63 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.63 million and approximately $433,258.01 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00127060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00058281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00037688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

