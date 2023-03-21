Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 2.1% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of LH opened at $217.39 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $281.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

