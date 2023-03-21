Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.35 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

