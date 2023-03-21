Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.3 %

LANC opened at $200.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.86. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

