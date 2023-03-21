Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.90 Billion Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,902,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $526.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.13. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

