Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.11 Billion Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for 7.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of PTC worth $19,109,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,741,693. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

