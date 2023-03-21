Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 3.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,737,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $328.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.67.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

