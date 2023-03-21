Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up 1.1% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,983,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $221.07 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.36 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

