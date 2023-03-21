Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 34,310 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the period. IMAX accounts for 0.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of IMAX worth $2,308,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Insider Activity at IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

