Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,403 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $39,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

