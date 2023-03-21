Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $113.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Leidos Trading Up 1.2 %

Leidos stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after acquiring an additional 242,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

