Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.
LEN traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $103.89. 395,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,821. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 972.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239,039 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
