Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $103.89. 395,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,821. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 972.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239,039 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

