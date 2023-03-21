Lido Staked ETH Market Cap Tops $10.16 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,741.40 or 0.06245667 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $10.16 billion and $76.08 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,835,430 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,821,150.2107123. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,757.3104203 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $25,392,628.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

