Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $421.34 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,156,075 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,129,074.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00406235 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $721.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.