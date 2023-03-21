Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $421.34 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,156,075 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,129,074.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00406235 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $721.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
