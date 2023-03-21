Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$1,405,449.80 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$1,405,449.80.

Shares of TSE L traded down C$2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$114.22. The company had a trading volume of 533,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$105.57 and a twelve month high of C$126.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$117.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$116.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.94.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

