Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after purchasing an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $229.87.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

