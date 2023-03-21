Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.25. 1,044,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,957. The company has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $229.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

