Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.